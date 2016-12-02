Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
Watford's season has been a story of "ups and downs" and the players must try to become more consistent, their manager Walter Mazzarri said on Friday.
They have won five of 13 Premier League games, drawn three and lost five with their only back to back victories coming in September against West Ham United and Manchester United.
"Until now, it has been like this (overcoming a loss), and I really hope it happens again now," Mazzarri told reporters.
"But, this also means that we still need to grow, especially to avoid these ups and downs that the team has had throughout the season.
"We want to continue having the positive results without having to go through an up and a down."
Eighth-placed Watford have 18 points from 13 games, a point and place behind West Bromwich Albion, who they face on Saturday.
"West Bromwich is a club that is doing very well and the results speak for themselves," the Italian said.
"Because of the way that they play, it's very difficult for every team that plays against them to perform well."
(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.