Watford manager Walter Mazzarri gestures as Jose Holebas prepares to take a throw in. Swansea City v Watford - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 22/10/16. Reuters / Rebecca Naden Livepic

Watford's season has been a story of "ups and downs" and the players must try to become more consistent, their manager Walter Mazzarri said on Friday.

They have won five of 13 Premier League games, drawn three and lost five with their only back to back victories coming in September against West Ham United and Manchester United.

"Until now, it has been like this (overcoming a loss), and I really hope it happens again now," Mazzarri told reporters.

"But, this also means that we still need to grow, especially to avoid these ups and downs that the team has had throughout the season.

"We want to continue having the positive results without having to go through an up and a down."

Eighth-placed Watford have 18 points from 13 games, a point and place behind West Bromwich Albion, who they face on Saturday.

"West Bromwich is a club that is doing very well and the results speak for themselves," the Italian said.

"Because of the way that they play, it's very difficult for every team that plays against them to perform well."

