Watford manager Walter Mazzarri said he was not worried about a potential points deduction and is solely focussed on improving performances on the pitch.

The Premier League club are under investigation by the English Football League (EFL) following allegations made in a British newspaper that financial information was falsified before owner Gino Pozzo completed his takeover.

"I would tell them (his players) what I know," Mazzarri, who was in charge of Reggina when Italian club was hit with a 15-point deduction in 2006, told British media.

"I would tell them I am not worried. I have had an experience in the past where my team had points deducted where they had to work harder.

"I will tell them to keep concentrated. These are things that are nothing to do with the manager and the players. They know what their role is."

The Hornets, who are also carrying out their own independent investigation into the matter, could also face a fine if the claims are proved accurate.

Watford, who are ninth in the table, host 18th-placed Hull City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)