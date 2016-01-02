Football Soccer - Watford v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Vicarage Road - 2/1/16Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov scores an own goal and Watford's first goalReuters / Stefan WermuthLivepic

Football Soccer - Watford v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Vicarage Road - 2/1/16Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov looks dejected after scoring an own goal and Watford's first goalAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

LONDON Manchester City showed they are in no mood to give up on the Premier League title race, scoring twice in the final eight minutes to complete a superb 2-1 comeback victory over Watford on Saturday.

It looked like their charge would continue to splutter as they fell a goal behind on 55 minutes when Aleksandar Kolarov glanced a header into his own net from a corner.

The match turned on its head as Yaya Toure volleyed home on 82 minutes, directing Kolarov's corner into the top corner, before Sergio Aguero headed in a Bacary Sagna cross two minutes later.

The victory keeps City in third place, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one adrift of surprise challengers Leicester City.

