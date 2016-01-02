Tottenham roll on, now seek a helping hand
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur remained a worrying presence in Chelsea's rearview mirror after a second successive 4-0 victory cut the gap in the Premier League title race to four points on Saturday.
LONDON Manchester City showed they are in no mood to give up on the Premier League title race, scoring twice in the final eight minutes to complete a superb 2-1 comeback victory over Watford on Saturday.
It looked like their charge would continue to splutter as they fell a goal behind on 55 minutes when Aleksandar Kolarov glanced a header into his own net from a corner.
The match turned on its head as Yaya Toure volleyed home on 82 minutes, directing Kolarov's corner into the top corner, before Sergio Aguero headed in a Bacary Sagna cross two minutes later.
The victory keeps City in third place, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one adrift of surprise challengers Leicester City.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LIVERPOOL, England Everton midfielder Ross Barkley ended a troubled week off the field by inspiring his team to an eighth straight home win with a 3-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.