Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Watford are hoping to pay tribute to former manager Graham Taylor, who died on Thursday, by beating Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road this weekend, manager Walter Mazzarri has said.
Taylor, who led Watford to a second-place finish in the old first division and managed England between 1990 and 1993, passed away due to a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.
"I think all the players that are here know ... who Graham Taylor was," Mazzarri told British media.
"I will make sure everyone knows and remind them this is another reason why we need to win against Middlesbrough -- to be able to dedicate a great game to him and hopefully a win for such a great person and a symbol of the club."
Following a fine start to Mazzarri's tenure, Watford have gone on a five-game winless run in the league, a run of form which threatens to drag them into the relegation battle.
Watford are 14th in the table on 22 points, just seven points above the drop zone. Middlesbrough are two places and three points behind them.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
LONDON Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.