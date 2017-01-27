Football Soccer - AC Milan v Inter Milan Serie A - San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy - 31/01/16. AC Milan's M'baye Niang celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo Picture Supplied by Action Images

Watford have signed forward M'Baye Niang from Italy's AC Milan on loan until the end of the season with the option of making the move permanent, the Premier League club has said.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who can play out wide or through the middle, has made 18 top-flight appearances for Milan this season.

"I am very happy to come here. The manager and president were very important in my choice," Niang told the club's website. (www.watfordfc.com)

Niang is Watford manager Walter Mazzarri's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of striker Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina and midfielder Tom Cleverley from Everton.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)