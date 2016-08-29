Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
LONDON Italy striker Stefano Okaka has joined Watford on a five-year deal from Anderlecht.
The Premier League side announced the signing on their website (www.watfordfc.com) on Monday but gave no financial details of the deal.
Okaka, 27, helped Anderlecht finish third in the league last season, scoring 17 goals, but has clashed with new coach Rene Weiler, according to Belgian media.
The Italian has played in the Premier League before, spending part of the 2010 season at Fulham on loan from AS Roma.
Watford have lost two and drawn one of their opening three league games this season and are 18th of the 20 teams.
(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.