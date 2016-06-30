Watford have signed striker Jerome Sinclair from Liverpool on a five-year contract, the Premier League clubs confirmed on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has made two appearances for Liverpool last season and played one game for Wigan in the Championship during his three-month loan spell during the 2014-15 campaign.

"Watford FC is pleased to confirm it has agreed terms with Liverpool over the transfer of striker Jerome Sinclair," the club said in a statement on their website (www.watfordfc.com).

"The highly-rated forward has penned a five-year deal at Vicarage Road and becomes the Hornets' first new signing ahead of the 2016/17 Premier League campaign."

Watford finished 13th in the Premier League last season and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

