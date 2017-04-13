Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 Swansea City manager Paul Clement looks on during the game Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Swansea City manager Paul Clement believes his side are in a two-team battle with Hull City to avoid Premier League relegation this season.

With the Welsh side, who have suffered four defeats in their last five league games, currently 18th in the league, one place and two points behind Hull, Clement believes one of the two sides will go down at the end of the season.

"As we sit here and speak about it, yes," Clement told a news conference when asked if he saw Swansea and Hull being embroiled in a straight fight for survival.

"Mathematically, if we won every game and they won every game, they are going to stay up and we are not," he added.

"But the likelihood of that happening is actually very unlikely, based on where the teams are in the league.

"You cannot focus too much on what goes around us. It's about focussing on the task in hand and that is our game at Watford (on Saturday)."

Swansea captain Jack Cork will miss the trip to Vicarage Road with a sprained ankle he suffered at West Ham United last weekend but he could be available for the Stoke City clash on April 22.

Clement said the absence of Cork, who has started 25 league games this campaign, offers an opportunity to fringe players to stake claim for a place in the starting lineup.

"He (Cork) could be out for two weeks from the time he suffered the injury, but he has got a chance for Stoke.

"This is an opportunity for another midfielder to come in...Leon Britton is in contention and Jay Fulton is a possible, while a change in shape is possible as well."

