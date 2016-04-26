Midfielder Ben Watson has said Watford hope manager Quique Sanchez Flores keeps his post amid growing speculation over the Spaniard's future after a 2-1 FA Cup semi-final loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday at Wembley.

Under Flores, Watford achieved an unexpected semi-final berth and has secured relative safety in the Premier League, as they sit 12th, 10 points ahead of the relegation zone with just four games left.

However, a run of just two wins from their last 11 league games has raised questions over whether Flores is the right man to lead Watford to a sustained period of success in the top-flight league.

"Everyone in that changing room hopes the manager stays. He's the best manager I've worked under, he's been fantastic this season. I thought he'd be up for manager of the year," Watson told British media.

"He's been incredible for us. I don't know what's going on. If it's speculation, it's speculation, there's not much we can do about it. We've just got to get on with our jobs."

Watford will hope to clinch their top-flight status for next season when they host relegated Aston Villa at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

