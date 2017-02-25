Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
Troy Deeney continued his recent prolific goalscoring form but his early penalty was not enough for Watford to beat a resilient West Ham as substitute Andre Ayew earned the visitors a point in a hard-fought 1-1 draw on Saturday.
The game was marred by a knee injury to Watford's Mauro Zarate, who had earned the third-minute spot kick that Deeney converted by drawing the foul from Cheikhou Kouyate in the box.
The Vicarage Road crowd went quiet when the Argentine striker, who went down after a sharp turn just before halftime, needed oxygen on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment and taken to hospital for a scan.
After Deeney's goal, his fourth in five league outings, West Ham hit back strongly and deserved to level when Michail Antonio's left-foot shot, extraordinarily, hit both posts before Ayew, who had been on the pitch just eight minutes, side-footed the rebound into an empty net.
Antonio received a second yellow card for a deliberate handball in the 86th minute but the ninth-placed Hammers survived a late onslaught, in which Deeney came close to notching a winning header, to retain their two-point lead over Watford.
(Reporting by Ian Chadband,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday and sent a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.