Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LONDON Watford have signed Colombia defender Juan Camilo Zuniga from Napoli on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent, the Premier League club said on their website on (www.watfordfc.com) on Saturday.
The 30-year-old, who can play at right or left back, joined Napoli for 8.5 million euros ($9.38 million) from Siena in 2009 and played 163 games for the Serie A side, including a four-year spell under Watford manager Walter Mazzarri.
He started his professional career in Colombia with Atletico Nacional, where he won three league titles, and played nine times on loan at Bologna during the second half of last season.
Zuniga has made 62 appearances for Colombia, including four games at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.