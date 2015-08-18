West Ham need to avoid 'do-or-die' situation, says Bilic
West Ham United need to snap their losing streak if they want to avoid a "do-or-die" situation during the Premier League run-in, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.
Nathan Ake, who moved to newly promoted Watford on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, has said Quique Flores' management of youth players convinced him to join the Hornets.
The Netherlands under-21 international, who signed a five-year deal with Chelsea before joining Watford, was on loan at Championship side Reading last season and said he was eager to get a taste of first-team Premier League football.
"He's a big manager and he has managed big clubs," the 20-year-old told the club's website (www.watfordfc.com).
"He told me he had young players when he was at other clubs, like Koke at Atletico Madrid, and he said age doesn't matter to him, he'll play you if you're ready.
"I was really impressed with him, we had a good chat and he made me feel welcome straight away," Ake added.
"I'm really excited because I've been waiting for this, to get on-loan and play a lot of games, and Watford have given me this opportunity."
Ake, who is primarily a central defender, said his versatility can benefit his new side.
"I can play in midfield, left-back or centre-back. I'm a player who works really hard, a left-footed player who tries to play football on the ground," Ake said.
"But I can also do the other side of the game like defending, and I just try to help the team really."
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
West Ham United need to snap their losing streak if they want to avoid a "do-or-die" situation during the Premier League run-in, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
Southampton manager Claude Puel was pleased by the way his team responded to the loss of several key players by beating Crystal Palace 3-1 on Wednesday, but still has an extensive injury list ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion.