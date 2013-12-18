Giuseppe Sannino was appointed Watford manager on Wednesday, replacing fellow Italian Gianfranco Zola who quit the English Championship side on Monday.

After a long career playing in the Italian lower leagues, Sannino embarked on a coaching career in his homeland including spells at Siena, Palermo and Chievo Verona in Serie A.

Former Italy, Parma and Chelsea striker Zola left Watford just over six months after they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, having slumped to 13th place this term.

(Reporting By Josh Reich, editing by Justin Palmer)