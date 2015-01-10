LONDON Mexico World Cup wing-back Miguel Layun has signed for English Championship (second tier) Watford in a four and a half year deal, the club said on their website.

"This is a new challenge for me, I’m a person who likes to be involved in challenges. I don’t like the comfortable life," Layun said in an interview on the club's website (wwww.watfordfc.com).

Layun is fresh from helping America win Mexico's Apertura championship last month. He also won the 2013 Clausura with the Eagles.

It is a second move to Europe for Layun, who helped Mexico reach the second round at the World Cup finals in Brazil in July, after becoming the first Mexican to play in Italy's Serie A when he joined Atalanta in 2009.

“I like to attack and if I have to defend, I defend. I like to shoot from outside the box, and I hope to do it well so I can score here," said Layun.

Watford, who were last in the Premier League in 2006/07, are fifth in the Championship standings, in the promotion playoff places, just over halfway through the season.

