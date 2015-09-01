FC Porto have signed defender Miguel Layun from Watford on a season-long loan, with an option to buy him for six million euros (4.39 million pounds) at the end of the current campaign, the Portuguese club said.

The 27-year-old joined the Hornets in January and scored his first goal for the club in their opening day 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League this season.

The Mexican international said he hoped to break into the first team at Porto, who won the Champions League in 2003-04.

"I am eager to start training, to be at the same level as my teammates and to fight for a spot in the starting team," Layun said on the club website .

"The present is always the best moment, but I've definitely reached my full maturity.

"Emotionally, I'm in a great moment and all that will help me with the best performances on the pitch."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)