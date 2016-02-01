West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has warned fans not to expect too much from Saido Berahino if he remains at the club after the transfer window closes at 2300 GMT on Monday, as the English striker lacks match fitness.

The 22-year-old is reportedly a target for Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, who had a 21 million pound bid rejected on Sunday, a day after he started and scored twice in a 2-2 FA Cup fourth round draw against Peterborough United.

Berahino, who threatened to go on strike after being refused a move to Tottenham during the last transfer window, has scored six times in 20 appearances this season, mostly as a substitute.

"Saido is a goal-scorer when you put him in front of goal. But he's not fully fit, he lacks sharpness and is not as good as he was last year," Pulis told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk)

"We know he can do it and you can't take away the fact that he has a wonderful talent," he added of a player who netted 20 goals last season.

"People are going to have to be a little bit careful with the expectations. He will score but we have to get him up to a level of match fitness. That is very important for us."

($1 = 0.7012 pounds)

