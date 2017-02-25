Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
Josh King gave Bournemouth the lead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after Allan Nyom bundled over Ryan Fraser, but Craig Dawson equalised for the home side shortly after with a shot that took a deflection off Charlie Daniels.
A mistake from Artur Boruc led to West Brom's second goal, which Gareth McAuley stabbed home from close range in the 22nd minute after the Bournemouth keeper failed to deal with a corner.
Ben Foster made two stunning saves in stoppage-time to protect West Brom's lead and they stayed eighth in the table. Bournemouth are 14th, five points clear of the relegation zone.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.