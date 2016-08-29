Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Forward Nacer Chadli has joined West Bromwich Albion from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract, both clubs announced on Monday.
The 27-year-old becomes Albion's second permanent signing of the transfer window, with manager Tony Pulis having set his sight on bringing in five new players before Wednesday's transfer deadline.
Though no financial details were disclosed, media reports said Albion had paid 13 million pounds for Chadli.
"I feel very good to be here. It came very quickly but I spoke to the club and they have a good team, a good manager," Chadli told the club's website.
The Belgian international, who joined Spurs from Dutch side Twente Enschede in 2013, made 119 appearances in all competitions for the London club.
Albion, who have picked up four points from their first three league games, visit Bournemouth for their next fixture on Sept. 10.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.