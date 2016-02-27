Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 27/2/16West Brom fans with a banner in reference to Chris Brunt Action Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 27/2/16Crystal Palace's Connor Wickham celebrates scoring their second goal with Wilfried Zaha and Scott DannAction Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes

West Bromwich Albion 3 Crystal Palace 2

West Bromwich Albion's Saido Berahino followed up his apology to the fans with a splendid goal as they rebounded from last weekend's shock FA Cup exit to hold off a spirited comeback from Connor Wickham-inspired Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Berahino netted his first league goal since October, just 24 hours after his public apology over a controversial tweet saying he would never again play for chairman Jeremy Peace following Albion's rejection of transfer bids for him in January.

The striker's handsome volley on the half-hour came after two early goals from Craig Gardner and Craig Dawson as Albion threatened to run riot with a three-goal lead at halftime.

Yet Wickham took advantage of slack defending to narrow the deficit just after the break and then smashed home a thunderous volley 10 minutes from time as Albion were forced to hold on in a thrilling contest at The Hawthorns.

After being hit by a coin thrown by his own fans following Albion's fifth-round Cup defeat to second-tier Reading, Chris Brunt's week got worse when he went off on a stretcher with an apparent knee injury after a tussle for the ball with Wilfried Zaha.

