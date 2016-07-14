Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Watford - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 16/4/16West Brom's Saido Berahino looks dejected after the game Reuters / Eddie KeoghLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Striker Saido Berahino must avoid another transfer outburst and focus on West Bromwich Albion's upcoming Premier League campaign, midfielder Darren Fletcher has said.

Berahino suggested he will never play for the club again at the start of last season after failing to secure a last-minute transfer to Tottenham Hotspur and, according to British media reports, he has refused a new deal at West Brom.

"If he signs, great, and if he doesn't he might be here for another season so we want him to get his head down and score as many goals as possible," Fletcher told British media.

"We want good players to stay here because you have to pay a lot of money to replace them and Saido is no different."

Berahino, 22, scored four league goals in 31 appearances in the last campaign as West Brom finished 14th in the league.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakrabory)