West Bromwich Albion have signed midfielder Jake Livermore on a four-and-a-half-year deal from relegation-threatened Hull City, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Although no financial details of the transfer were released, media reports suggested West Brom paid 10 million pounds to lure the 27-year-old Livermore to the Hawthorns.

"Albion have completed the signing of Jake Livermore from Hull City for an undisclosed fee," West Brom said in a statement.

Despite scoring only one goal in 20 league starts for Hull this season, Livermore, who spent two-and-a-half years at the KCOM Stadium, has impressed both in central midfield and also at centre-back.

West Brom, who are eighth in the table, host second-from-bottom Sunderland on Saturday.

