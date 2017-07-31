FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Pulis concern as West Brom's McClean limps off in friendly
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 31, 2017 / 8:25 AM / a day ago

Pulis concern as West Brom's McClean limps off in friendly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor - 6/5/17 West Bromwich Albion's James McClean warms up before the match Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion winger James McClean has suffered a knee injury and could be set for a spell on the sidelines ahead of the Premier League season.

McClean limped off in the 48th minute of West Brom's 2-1 loss to third tier Bristol Rovers in a pre-season friendly at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Irishman was a last minute replacement for Matt Phillips, who was withdrawn from the starting lineup as a precaution.

"James' (injury) is the most concerning at the moment because it is in the knee area and we'll get that scanned to see what that tells us," manager Tony Pulis told the club website. (www.wba.co.uk)

"Matty reported a tight hamstring so it made no sense to risk him."

West Brom also lost Chris Brunt to an injury in the same match, the midfielder substituted just before halftime with a calf issue.

"We're hoping Chris' problem is not so serious. It's a question of whether he's strained his calf or it's just a result of landing awkwardly," Pulis added.

West Brom, who finished 10th in the league last season, host Bournemouth in their opening game of the new campaign on Aug. 12.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.