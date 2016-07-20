Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Boaz Myhill has extended his contract until 2018, the Premier League club said.
The 33-year-old made 23 league starts last season and replaced Ben Foster, who spent much of the campaign on the sidelines with a knee injury, as first-choice keeper.
"We're delighted Boaz has agreed a contract extension and we've secured his services for an additional year," coach Tony Pulis told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).
"Boaz is a great professional and he provides good competition for Ben."
Myhill joined the club in 2010 from Hull City.
West Brom, who finished 14th in the league last season, open their 2016-17 campaign at Crystal Palace on Aug. 13.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
