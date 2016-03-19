Norwich City earned their first win in 11 Premier League matches on Saturday with a Robbie Brady goal that could prove critical in the battle against relegation.

The Irish international scored with the undistinguished game's first shot on target five minutes after halftime as the Canaries put three points between themselves and the trio in the relegation zone.

West Bromwich Albion's Stephane Sessegnon spurned the best opportunity of a dismal first half, homing in on goal but screwing his shot woefully wide after Gary O'Neil had given the ball away.

The Baggies were left ruefully reflecting on their first home defeat in seven league games while Alex Neil's men could celebrate their first victory after six successive away defeats.

