Winger Matt Phillips has become West Bromwich Albion's first signing of the close season after he penned a four-year deal with the club on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who has four caps for Scotland, scored 14 goals in more than 90 appearances for second tier side Queens Park Rangers prior to his switch to the Hawthorns.

Although the Premier League side did not reveal any financial details, British media estimated the transfer fee at six million pounds ($7.76 million).

"We're really pleased to have Matty on board. This is a great chance for him to show everyone he belongs in the top-flight of English football," manager Tony Pulis told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

