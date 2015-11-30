Rickie Lambert's professionalism has been hailed by manager Tony Pulis after the striker forced an equaliser for West Bromwich Albion in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham United.

The 33-year-old has failed to nail down a starting spot since his moving from Liverpool in the close season, but Pulis praised his importance after the substitute's shot deflected off Winston Reid for a 50th minute equaliser at Upton Park.

"I've got huge respect for Rickie, both as a footballer and a professional. His ability is first class and so is his attitude," Pulis told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

"He'll have the hump if I'm not picking him, most of them do that, but you've got to be broad-shouldered enough and big enough to pick what you think is right.

"But in every minute of training you cannot fault him and the way he goes about his business. It's been the same throughout his career and he is hugely respected, rightly so."

West Brom, who are 13th in the league table, next host fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday.

