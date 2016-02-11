Football - Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion - Barclays Premier League - St James' Park - 6/2/16West Bromwich Albion Manager Tony Pulis on the pitch ahead of the matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig BroughLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized...

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis said he had growing concerns over the club's worsening injury situation after defender Gareth McAuley limped off during Wednesday's dramatic FA Cup penalty-shootout win over Peterborough United.

McAuley sustained a hamstring injury to join Craig Dawson, Jonny Evans, Chris Brunt, Callum McManaman and James Morrison on the sidelines.

"We're more concerned with injuries, that's our biggest problem at the moment," Pulis told his post-match news conference.

"They were going to have a day off on Thursday but we'll bring them all in so we can assess the damage and move on from there. Everyone is in."

Goalkeeper Ben Foster, who has recently returned from a cruciate knee ligament injury, saved from Martin Samuelsen and Lee Angol to secure a 4-3 win on penalties on Wednesday, and Pulis paid tribute to the England international.

"Ben was very good. Usually I change the goalkeeper in cup competitions, but Ben needs games and he was desperate to play," Pulis said.

West Brom, who are 14th in the table, travel to ninth-placed Everton in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)