Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
LONDON Manager Tony Pulis has dismissed media speculation about his future under West Bromwich Albion's new Chinese owners, saying on Friday he did not expect much to change at the Premier League club.
Investment group Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Limited took over on Thursday, becoming the third owners of a club in the west Midlands area, following Albion's local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.
The change led to reports about the future of Pulis who is in the final year of his contract.
"There is speculation all the time but you have to wash it away and get on with it," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's home game with West Ham United.
"I'm pleased the takeover has gone through, we can move on from here. There are lots of ups and downs and I will deal with it the way I think is right.
"I don't think the new owners will change too much. I've worked under foreign owners before so I have a good understanding of how it works," added Pulis.
He said he had no objection to criticism from supporters after Albion won only one of their first five competitive matches this season.
"You have to take criticism. The fans have a right to voice opinions, it's their club," explained Pulis.
"They've a right to say what they think."
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-