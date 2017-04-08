Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 Southampton's Jordy Clasie celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 SOUTHAMPTON 1

Southampton consolidated their position in the top half of the Premier League after a goal from Jordy Clasie helped the visitors pick up three points at West Bromwich Albion for the first time since 2013.

Dutch midfielder Clasie, who replaced suspended Oriol Romeu in the starting lineup at The Hawthorns, scored his first league goal for Southampton with a spectacular strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 25th minute.

The hosts had a chance to equalise in the closing moments of the first half but Salomon Rondon's headed effort was clawed out by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Southampton, now ninth in the league, maintained their slender advantage with some resolute defending in the second half, despite substitutes James McClean and Hal Robson-Kanu dong their best to inspire an Albion comeback.

