West Bromwich Albion 1 Swansea City 1

Feb 2 (Reuters)-Salomon Rondon struck a dramatic equaliser two minutes into stoppage time to earn West Bromwich Albion a crucial point against Swansea City at the Hawthorns.

Moments after Alberto Paloschi, Swansea's new signing, had hit the post with Swansea manager Francesco Guidolin about to celebrate a perfect two-win start to his reign, Rondon scrambled home an equaliser for the home team after Darren Fletcher's goal-bound effort was cleared off the line.

Albion had thrown on the unsettled Saido Berahino in a bid to break the deadlock between two of the League's most goal-shy sides midway through the second half and Gylfi Sigurdsson struck for the visitors with a cool finish from 12 metres.

A fairly dull stalemate for much of the first half was dramatically transformed just before the break as Sigurdsson produced a 30-metre shot for Swansea which required a fine save from Ben Foster and both Craig Dawson and Fletcher spurned excellent chances for Albion.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Toby Davis)