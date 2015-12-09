Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 5/12/15Players surround referee Jonathan Moss before showing West Brom's James McClean (not pictured) a yellow card after fouling Tottenham's Mousa Dembele (bottom)Reuters...

West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by the FA with failing to control their players in Saturday's heated 1-1 Premier League draw, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The charge relates to an incident around the 84th minute of the game, when West Brom's James McClean picked up a booking for a rash two-footed challenge on Mousa Dembele.

The Ireland winger, who scored West Brom's equaliser, was high and late with his challenge, which his manager, Tony Pulis, later admitted was reckless, but referee Jon Moss showed him only a yellow card after consulting one of his assistants.

The clubs previously clashed off-field during the summer, with Albion unhappy with Tottenham's public pursuit of striker Saido Berahino.

Both clubs have until 6pm on Dec. 11, 2015 to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton)