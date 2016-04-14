Football Soccer - Arsenal v Watford - FA Cup Quarter Final - Emirates Stadium - 13/3/16Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring the first goal for Watford with Troy DeeneyAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Watford strikers Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo still have the backing of manager Quique Sanchez Flores despite their lack of goals in the second half of the season.

The pair have netted 23 of 15th-placed Watford's 31 Premier League goals this season but have scored only three times in the last nine outings, with Ighalo failing to find the target since January.

"It's clear we have had problems scoring in the second half of the season," Flores told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game at West Bromwich Albion who are 14th in the table.

"I try to support the strikers because Troy and Odion were amazing in the first half of the league.

"I would be worried if we didn't create goal attempts but we created more than Everton in our last game. We don't score, it's a problem, but creating attempts is more difficult," said Flores.

Watford appear safe from relegation, 11 points clear of the drop zone with six games left, but Flores has urged his team not to lose their focus.

"We need to have points and we are not completely safe. I am happy with the performance of the team in terms of the season but we don't want to relax," said the Spaniard.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)