Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
WEST BROMWICH ALBION 3 WATFORD 1
West Bromwich Albion climbed to the heady heights of sixth, above Manchester United, as they repelled a Watford fightback to claim a third victory in four games.
Their 3-1 win also afforded manager Tony Pulis some solace in a week in which the High Court ordered him to pay his former club Crystal Palace, 3.77 million pounds in a dispute over his departure in 2014.
"I haven't taken my eye off the ball and it hasn't affected the club," Pulis said afterwards, preferring to focus on his side's run of form that has seen them climb the table.
A trademark West Brom set-piece goal saw them take a 16th-minute lead, Jonny Evans hanging in the air to head in powerfully from a Chris Brunt corner.
Brunt doubled the lead in the 33rd minute, skimming a free kick just inside the post via a slight deflection.
Watford were a different proposition after the break and Christian Kabasele pulled a goal back after being teed up by Troy Deeney. Watford's revival was stopped in its tracks six minutes from time, though, when Roberto Pereyra was sent off after a clash with James McClean.
Matt Phillips curled in West Brom's third to lift them above Manchester United on goal difference.
"It was a proper scrap," Pulis said. "We had to dig in and show a lot of character."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.