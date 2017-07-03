China v Iran - 2018 World Cup Qualifying Asia Zone - Group A - Shenyang, China - 6/9/16 - Zhang Yuning of China, Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri, Milad Mohammadi and Morteza Pouraliganji of Iran in action. REUTERS/Stringer

West Bromwich Albion have signed China striker Zhang Yuning from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

West Brom described the deal for the 20-year-old as a "development project", adding that he will immediately join German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on loan for two years.

"Zhang will get the chance to further develop at Bremen, with whom we have an excellent relationship," Richard Garlick, Albion's director of football administration, said in a statement.

"He will be challenging for a place in a top European league and we will be monitoring his progress before reassessing his prospects at the end of the loan period."

Zhang joined Vitesse from Hangzhou Greentown in 2015 and was part of the side that won the KNVB cup last season. He also scored twice on his international debut against Trinidad and Tobago in June last year.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)