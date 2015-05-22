Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
LONDON This weekend's English promotion playoff finals will go ahead at Wembley stadium as planned despite an unexploded World War II bomb being discovered nearby, officials said.
"This weekend's games remain unaffected and we look forward to welcoming supporters of all six @football_league Play-Off finalists to #Wembley," a Twitter message read on Friday.
The device was discovered by builders working at a site near the stadium and posed "a genuine risk to life", according to the Army. Homes and businesses nearby were evacuated.
Middlesbrough face Norwich City in the Championship playoff on Monday with a place in the Premier League at stake.
Preston North End play Swindon Town on Sunday in the League One playoff and Southend play Wycombe Wanderers in the League Two finale on Saturday.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.