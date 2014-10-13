Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho (R) and his Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger (L) are spoken to by match referee Martin Atkinson during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

PARIS Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has apologised for shoving his Chelsea counterpart Jose Mourinho on the touchline during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

"Too much importance was given to this story but I should not have reacted like this. I always regret any signs of violence and I apologise for it," the Frenchman told French TV channel TF1.

Wenger blatantly shoved Mourinho in the chest midway through the first half after a heated exchange of views in Chelsea's 2-0 win on Oct. 5.

Also speaking to TF1, Mourinho said: "I will not say more. I have no words to explain what everybody else saw in those images."

Wenger initially said he had nothing to apologise for.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)