Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
PARIS Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has apologised for shoving his Chelsea counterpart Jose Mourinho on the touchline during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.
"Too much importance was given to this story but I should not have reacted like this. I always regret any signs of violence and I apologise for it," the Frenchman told French TV channel TF1.
Wenger blatantly shoved Mourinho in the chest midway through the first half after a heated exchange of views in Chelsea's 2-0 win on Oct. 5.
Also speaking to TF1, Mourinho said: "I will not say more. I have no words to explain what everybody else saw in those images."
Wenger initially said he had nothing to apologise for.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.