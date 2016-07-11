Britain Soccer Football - Manchester City v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 15/16 - 8/5/16Arsenal manager Arsene WengerReuters / Andrew YatesEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ''live''...

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is open to managing England but will not break his current contract with the Premier League club.

The Frenchman, who has one year remaining on his current deal with Arsenal, was linked by British media to replace Roy Hodgson after England's Round of 16 exit against Iceland at the Euro 2016.

A three-man panel of the Football Association staff began the job of finding Hodgson's successor last month.

"Could I manage England? Why not? I would never rule that out, but I am happy and focussed in club football," Wenger told British media.

"I have one more year to go with Arsenal and I have been with them for a long time.

"I have always respected all my contracts and will continue to do that. What will I do after that? Honestly, I don't know.

"England is my second country. I was absolutely on my knees when England went out against Iceland."

Wenger, who led Arsenal to second in the league table last season, took over as manager in 1996 and has led them to a top-four finish in every season since.

England's under-21 manager Gareth Southgate, the bookmakers' favourite to be the new England manager, was tipped to take over on a temporary basis but is apparently not interested in the job.

According to local media, Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce will be interviewed for the job this week while U.S. head coach Jurgen Klinsmann's name is also doing the rounds.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)