LONDON Signing defender Federico Fazio from Tottenham Hotspur does not mean that coveted striker Saido Berahino will move in the opposite direction, West Bromwich Albion's manager Tony Pulis said on Friday.

He told a news conference that Argentinian centre-half Fazio was expected to complete a transfer after having a medical because he wanted more first-team football since being squeezed out of the Spurs first team.

"He wants to show that he can not only compete but do well in the Premier League and I think that ambition, drive and desire is what you need in your club," Pulis said.

"He's been a top player for Sevilla and I think he will be a top signing for the club.

"That deal has absolutely nothing to do with Saido's position at the football club. We want Saido to stay. You never say never but we want him to stay and I think it would be in his best interests."

Tottenham have admitted needing another striker and are reported to have had at least one bid for the England under-21 international turned down.

Speculation that they will get their man has increased since Albion paid a club record fee of 12 million pounds to Zenit St Petersburg for striker Salomon Rondon.

The continuing uncertainty has annoyed Pulis, who believes that transfers should not be permitted once the league season starts.

"It's ridiculous that we're in the third week of the season and still talking about players coming and going," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Clare Fallon)