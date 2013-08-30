Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON West Ham United's Portuguese striker Ricardo Vaz Te wants to leave the Premier League club while a knee injury will almost certainly rule midfielder Alou Diarra out for the season, manager Sam Allardyce said on Friday.
Allardyce told reporters Vaz Te had handed in a transfer request and West Ham would be "more than happy" to accommodate it if a club came in with the right offer before Monday's transfer deadline.
"He might leave now, if anybody's going to leave now it would be Vaz. You don't keep anybody that doesn't want to stay," the club website (www.whufc.com) quoted Allardyce as saying ahead of West Ham's weekend match at home to Stoke City.
"I would expect that in the next few days that we probably will have an inquiry."
Frenchman Diarra was injured in Wednesday's Capital One (League Cup) second round win over fourth tier Cheltenham Town.
"The injury is more serious than we expected and it's an ACL reconstruction it looks like, so that will almost certainly finish Alou's season," said Allardyce.
"It's a big blow to us in squad terms, he was hoping to force his way into the side this season but obviously after that injury that now won't be the case."
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.