LONDON Former West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp had an unhappy return to Upton Park on Sunday as his Queens Park Rangers side were beaten 2-0, leaving them bottom of the Premier League.

Prolific Senegalese international Diafra Sakho was on target again with the second goal after Rangers had briefly threatened a revival once Bobby Zamora, one of their three ex-West Ham players, was brought on at halftime.

Rangers had conceded a scrambled goal in the fifth minute following a corner taken by Stewart Downing. It bounced in off QPR defender Nedum Onuoha with goalkeeper Robert Green appealing in vain for handball by West Ham's Enner Valencia.

The win sent West Ham soaring up the table from 16th place to seventh, one point outside the top four.

