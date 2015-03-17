West Brom's Ben Foster stops the ball from the crossing the line. Reuters / Darren Staples

LONDON West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster has been ruled out for at least four weeks after damaging knee cartilage, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The England reserve keeper will miss the Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania and friendly with Italy this month.

"It's rotten news for Ben because he's been so consistent," West Brom manager Tony Pulis told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

"He kept seven clean sheets in 10 games but we have a very able man to step forward in Boaz (Myhill), who has performed well when he's come into the team.

"We've got the international break coming up which I hope will give our medical team the chance to work on Ben's rehab and we will reassess later."

West Brom are 13th in the Premier League, eight points above the drop zone.

