LONDON West Bromwich Albion appointed former Liverpool first team coach Steve Clarke as manager on Friday, the Premier League club said.

"We firmly believe we have appointed the right man to keep the club moving forward," Albion's sporting and technical director Dan Ashworth said on the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

Clarke, who left Liverpool this month after Brendan Rodgers replaced Kenny Dalglish as manager at Anfield, takes over from Roy Hodgson at Albion.

Hodgson was named England manager in May.

