West Bromwich Albion's Jonas Olsson celebrates his goal against Aston Villa during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sweden defender Jonas Olsson will stay with English Premier League West Bromwich Albion until 2016 after signing a new four-year contract on Friday.

Olsson, described as a "key player" by sporting director Dan Ashworth, joined Albion in 2008 and was appointed vice-captain in 2009.

"He's a tough, uncompromising central defender who knows all about the Premier League. Jonas is also a very important character and leader in our dressing room," manager Steve Clarke told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

Olsson has helped sixth-placed Albion make their best start to a Premier League season, with three wins and two draws from their first six matches.

Clarke's team entertain bottom club Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Tony Jimenez)