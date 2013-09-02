London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
West Bromwich Albion broke their transfer record just minutes before the window closed by buying forward Stephane Sessegnon from Sunderland on Monday.
The exact price was undisclosed but the English Premier League club said on their website (www.wba.co.uk) that it surpassed the fee they paid Reading for striker Shane Long in August 2011.
Benin international Sessegnon, 29, has signed a three-year contract with Albion.
He started all but seven of Sunderland's league games in the last two seasons, scoring 14 goals.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.