Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
LONDON West Bromwich Albion have signed goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard from Manchester United on a two-year contract.
The 31-year-old Denmark international joined Albion on a free transfer after passing a medical at the Hawthorns.
"Since moving to England I've been impressed with how well West Brom have done in the Premier League," Lindegaard told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk) on Monday.
Lindegaard joined United in 2010 from Norwegian side Aalesund but made only 29 first-team appearances for the Old Trafford club, acting as back-up for Edwin van der Sar and David De Gea.
He is the third United player to join West Brom this year after midfielder Darren Fletcher and defender Jonny Evans.
DHARAMSALA, India Ravindra Jadeja shone with bat and ball to put India in a commanding position to secure a series-clinching victory over Australia in the fourth and final test on Monday.