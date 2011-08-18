Nigeria's Peter Odemwingie shoots on goal during an African Nations Cup football match against Mozambique in Lubango January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

LONDON West Bromwich Albion striker Peter Odemwingie has extended his contract by three years until June 2014, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Nigerian international was a regular threat for West Brom last season when he scored 15 league goals as they finished 11th. He joined from Lokomotiv Moscow a day before the opening game of the 2010-11 season.

"We can now look forward to benefiting once again from Peter's goal-scoring prowess and seeing him play an important part in our campaign to stay in the Premier League for a second successive season," manager Roy Hodgson said on the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Robert Woodward)