Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
LONDON West Bromwich Albion striker Peter Odemwingie has extended his contract by three years until June 2014, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Nigerian international was a regular threat for West Brom last season when he scored 15 league goals as they finished 11th. He joined from Lokomotiv Moscow a day before the opening game of the 2010-11 season.
"We can now look forward to benefiting once again from Peter's goal-scoring prowess and seeing him play an important part in our campaign to stay in the Premier League for a second successive season," manager Roy Hodgson said on the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.