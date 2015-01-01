Tony Pulis reacts during Crystal Palace's English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at the Boleyn Ground in London April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON West Bromwich Albion named former Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss Tony Pulis as their head coach on Thursday, tasking the 56-year-old with the club's Premier League survival.

Pulis has agreed a 2-1/2 year contract with the Baggies, the club said in a statement, replacing Alan Irvine who was sacked on Monday following a run of seven defeats in nine games.

"Every successful club is built on unity and that is what I shall strive to help bring to Albion," Pulis said in the statement.

"We need everyone together from top to bottom – the supporters, all the staff, the players, everyone who has an interest in the club’s welfare.

"With that, we can go forward together and hopefully take this club up the Premier League."

Pulis has never suffered relegation as a manager and his appointment as the club's fourth head coach in a year was announced with West Brom languishing 16th in the 20-team standings, one point above the relegation zone.

He managed Stoke from 2006-13 before joining Palace and guided the south London club to 11th place in the top flight in his one season in charge.

He quit the job two days before the start of this season amid reports of a falling out with Palace co-chairman Steve Parish.

"We are delighted to secure a man of Tony's calibre and proven ability," the club's technical director Terry Burton said of last term's Premier League Manager of the Year.

"He made it clear that this position excited him and that he was eager to get back into the business of winning Premier League points - and there are few who know how to do it better," added Burton.

Pulis will take charge after the match at West Ham later on Thursday and address his first media conference as Albion’s new head coach on Friday ahead of the FA Cup third round tie at The Hawthorns against Gateshead.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond/Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Pritha Sarkar)