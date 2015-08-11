West Brom manager Tony Pulis says he got his tactics wrong in the Baggies' 3-0 loss to Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Monday.

West Brom were 2-0 down after 24 minutes, thanks to a brace from midfielder Yaya Toure. City captain Vincent Kompany put the gloss on an emphatic win for the Sky Blues after he put the ball into the back of the net in the 59th minute.

Pulis said he made a mistake by starting with two forwards, Saido Berahino and Rickie Lambert, rather than playing an extra midfielder, allowing City midfielder David Silva to dictate terms.

"I think I've got to hold my hands up," the 57-year-old was quoted as saying by the British media.

"I got things wrong. I wanted to play Saido and Rickie, but it went against everything I've ever done against the bigger teams.

"We've always filled the midfield and been strong.

"What we did in truth was allow Silva too much room in the first half. He completely dominated the game, controlled the game and I take responsibility it's not the players," the former Stoke City manager said.

"The pivotal moment was the time I decided to play two up front and not the extra one in midfield and you go away from what you've always stuck by."

Pulis also said he would strengthen his squad before the close of the transfer window, but remained tightlipped about his targets.

"The chairman has been very good. We are after quite a few targets and there will be players that leave the football club as well.

"We have to make sure we do our business without anyone else knowing and get it done. Hopefully we will get it done," the Welshman said.

