Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
West Bromwich Albion's record signing Stephane Sessegnon has been granted a work permit and is available to play against his former team Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, the Midlands club said on Tuesday.
West Brom completed a deal to sign the Benin forward from Sunderland just before the transfer window closed on September 2 and he can now make his debut at The Hawthorns this weekend.
Deemed surplus to requirements by Sunderland manager Paulo Di Canio, who questioned his desire and attitude, Sessegnon will relish the chance to prove his worth to new boss Steve Clarke.
Sessegnon's availability will be a boost for The Baggies, who are second from bottom in the standings with only two points from their first four league games this season. Sunderland are currently propping up the table with one point.
The transfer fee paid to Sunderland for the 29-year-old was undisclosed but West Brom said it surpassed what they had spent on Reading striker Shane Long in August 2011.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.