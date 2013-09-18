Tottenham Hotspur's Sandro (R) tackles Sunderland's Stephane Sessegnon during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland April 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

West Bromwich Albion's record signing Stephane Sessegnon has been granted a work permit and is available to play against his former team Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, the Midlands club said on Tuesday.

West Brom completed a deal to sign the Benin forward from Sunderland just before the transfer window closed on September 2 and he can now make his debut at The Hawthorns this weekend.

Deemed surplus to requirements by Sunderland manager Paulo Di Canio, who questioned his desire and attitude, Sessegnon will relish the chance to prove his worth to new boss Steve Clarke.

Sessegnon's availability will be a boost for The Baggies, who are second from bottom in the standings with only two points from their first four league games this season. Sunderland are currently propping up the table with one point.

The transfer fee paid to Sunderland for the 29-year-old was undisclosed but West Brom said it surpassed what they had spent on Reading striker Shane Long in August 2011.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by Ken Ferris)