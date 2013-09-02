London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
West Bromwich Albion have secured France international midfielder Morgan Amalfitano on a season-long loan from Olympique Marseille, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.
"Olympique Marseille announce the loan, with an option to purchase, of Morgan Amalfatino to the English club West Bromwich Albion," a statement on Marseille's website (www.om.net) said.
The 28-year-old has been capped once by his country, and has made 58 league appearances for Marseille, scoring twice.
He has also played for Sedan and Lorient.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.